Indian Muslims under Hindutva siege as 184 hate crimes reported after Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI – ‘Chant Jai Shri Ram or face the wrath’, this is the dire situation that Muslims in India are facing after Pahalgam attack in occupied Kashmir as a recent report revealed a sharp suge in hate speech incidents and attacks.

Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) shared a fact-finding report, showing dramatic increase in anti-Muslim violence across India after April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. At least 184 hate incidents across 19 states, accusing right-wing groups of orchestrated aggression and highlighting systemic police inaction and government silence.

An average of more than 10 hate crimes occurred on daily basis, including 84 instances of hate speech, 39 physical assaults, 19 acts of vandalism, 12 attempted lynchings, and three murders. The report states that these acts were not isolated or random, but followed “clear and repeated patterns” of targeted hostility against Muslim citizens.

Anti-Muslim Attacks in India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, a wave of anti-Muslim violence has surged across India. Our report highlights over 20 incidents, including a murder in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Scan the QR code to read the full report by APCR. pic.twitter.com/B8Salzd2og — APCR-Association for Protection of Civil Rights (@apcrofindia) April 26, 2025

Out of 184 incidents recorded, over 100 were directly linked to Pahalgam terror attack, the report claims, with far-right groups using the tragedy to incite and justify retaliatory violence.

So far, more than 300 individuals including women, children, were either physically attacked, harassed, or forcibly displaced. APCR warns that the actual numbers may be significantly higher due to underreporting, fear of reprisals, and lack of official acknowledgment.

If you into specifics, a Muslim man in Agra was shot dead by members of a vigilante group claiming “revenge” for the Kashmir attack. In Karnataka’s Mangaluru, a man was lynched over false accusations of pro-Pakistan slogans.

Mumbai’s Santacruz saw mob attack on hijab-clad woman and her child, while men who tried to defend her were arrested.

Indian Ruling party BJP MP Alok Sharma reportedly advocated for the forced sterilization of Muslims to curb what he termed “Love Jihad.” Hardline cleric Yati Narsinghanand once again made public calls for the “elimination” of Muslims.

In Mumbai, police reportedly detained Muslim men without warrants. In Dehradun, Kashmiri students fled hostels fearing mob attacks. In Indore, Muslim women were denied medical treatment after hate rallies were held nearby.

Symbolic violence was also widespread, the report finds. Under-construction mosques were defaced, shops with Muslim names were attacked, and online videos surfaced showing mobs planning coordinated arson attacks. In cities like Pune, villages banned Muslim outsiders from praying in mosques. In Sitapur, workers at a mosque construction site were labeled “terrorists” and attacked.