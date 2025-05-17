Deadline for PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2025 extended

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has extended the deadline for registration for the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme until June 1, 2025.

The purpose of restarting the laptop scheme is to enhance the quality of science and technology education in Pakistan. Additionally, this initiative aims to fully utilize the potential of IT. By providing laptops, students will be able to create online employment opportunities from home, which will also help reduce the poverty rate in Pakistan.

The announcement regarding extension in the deadline has been made the Higher Education Commission, stating that the students can apply for the laptop scheme till June 1.

Eligibility Criteria for PM Laptop Scheme

Students must be residents of Pakistan.

Students must possess a valid Pakistani identity card.

Students must be enrolled in public sector universities or HEC-approved degree-awarding institutions.

Students must be pursuing a PhD, MS, MPhil, or equivalent 18-year program in an HEC-recognized institution.

Male and female students must be enrolled in four-year or five-year bachelor’s degree programs at HEC-approved institutions, whether in morning or evening sessions.

Students enrolled in MBA programs are also eligible.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has launched the first phase of distribution of laptops among students.

The distribution ceremony was held at the Government College University, Faisalabad, where Punjab Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also addressed the gathering.