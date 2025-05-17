Which currency notes are likely to be banned by State Bank of Pakistan?

KARACHI – Social sites are buzzing with unverified reports claiming currency notes likely to be banned by central bank ahead of Budget 2025.

State Bank of Pakistan dismissed reports circulating on electronic media claiming that currency notes with pen markings will be rendered unusable from July 1, 2025.

As people got panicked by the statement, State Bank spokesperson Noor Ahmed clarified that no such notification has been issued by the central bank. “The news being attributed to the State Bank regarding the ban on pen-marked currency notes is baseless,” he said.

The spokesperson further said SBP had previously issued general guidelines in 2014, urging the public to avoid defacing currency notes. “Currency is a national asset, and its protection is the responsibility of every Pakistani,” he added.

State Bank also urged citizens to disregard false information and rely only on official communications from the central bank.