Pakistan air chief reiterates PAF’s resolve to defend aerial frontiers at every cost

RAWALPIND – Chief of Ari Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu reiterated Pakistan Air Force’s steadfast resolve to defend the aerial frontiers of Pakistan at every cost and to uphold the legacy of valour and commitment demonstrated by its personnel in the line of duty.

He stated this during his visit to Combined Military Hospital Rawalpindi, where he met with injured personnel from Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army as well as civilians who sustained injuries during the conflict with India.

He also received a comprehensive medical briefing on their condition and interacted with the wounded personnel, lauding their resilience and unwavering courage in the face of adversity. He directed the hospital staff that the best possible medical care and administrative support be provided to the injured personnel.

Before going to CMH, the air chief visited the residence of martyred Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf in Rawalpindi to offer “Fateha” and to convey his condolences to the bereaved family.

He paid rich tribute to the martyred squadron leader, who gave the supreme sacrifice and embraced martydom in the line of duty during the recent enemy attack on an operational Air Base of PAF.

He assured the family of the martyred officer that the services and sacrifices of our martyrs will forever be etched in the nation’s memory and honored with unwavering reverence.

He also offered Fateha for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks in heaven and prayed that Allah Almighty grant patience to the bereaved family.