Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema, Uzma Khan released from Jhelum jail

JHELUM – After receiving court orders, PTI founder’s sisters, Aleema and Uzma Khan, were released from Jhelum jail on Friday.

Following the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court’s approval of their bail, the release orders reached Jhelum jail with a delay of nine hours, after which the prison administration set them free.

A large crowd of PTI workers, including women, gathered outside the jail to greet them with slogans and flower petals, although no central PTI leadership was present.

Strict security measures were in place outside the jail during their release, and afterward, Aleema and Uzma Khan departed for Islamabad.

Meanwhile, PTI workers protested outside the jail over the delay in the release.