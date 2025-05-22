Punjab Land Record Authority’s ex-DG dismissed for sexual harassment of female officer

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Ombudsperson ordered the dismissal of former Punjab Land Record Authority Director General Moazzam Supra over workplace harassment charges.

Former chief of the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) was facing a formal inquiry after allegations of workplace sexual harassment in one of the important state body.

The complainant Fareeha Aram, a former Assistant Director Land Records (ADLR), accused Supra of repeated inappropriate conduct during her tenure at authority. Ombudsperson’s investigation concluded that her claims were credible and supported by evidence.

According to findings, Supra retaliated against Fareeha Aram for refusing to submit to improper demands. She was also subjected to prolonged periods of enforced harassment, summoned to private offices under false pretenses, and endured intimidation.

The probe further revealed that she experienced unlawful confinement and ongoing degrading behavior from her senior. These actions were deemed a serious violation of workplace ethics and harassment laws.

Punjab Ombudsperson instructed relevant authorities to enforce Supra’s dismissal without delay. The case ignited widespread concern over abuse of authority in public institutions and is regarded as a pivotal moment in enforcing anti-harassment laws in the province.