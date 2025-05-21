India declares second Pakistan High Commission official as ‘persona non grata’

India on Wednesday declared another Pakistani diplomat as persona non grata and ordered the diplomat to leave the country within 24 hours.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was summoned and issued a demarche.

India claimed that the diplomat was declared persona non grata for involvement in activities incompatible with official diplomatic duties.

India stated in its stance that Pakistani diplomats or officials in India must not misuse their privileges and status in any manner.

The diplomat has been accused of engaging in unprofessional activities, and the Pakistani Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.