Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 April 2022

08:29 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 April 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 133,500 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 114,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 104,866 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.122,374.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Karachi PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Islamabad PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Peshawar PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Quetta PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Sialkot PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Attock PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Gujranwala PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Jehlum PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Multan PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Bahawalpur PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Gujrat PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Nawabshah PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Chakwal PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Hyderabad PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Nowshehra PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Sargodha PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Faisalabad PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722
Mirpur PKR 133,500 PKR 1,722

