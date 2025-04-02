Pakistan stumble in chase of New Zealand’s 293-run target in second ODI

HAMILTON – Pakistan’s top and middle order slumped to brilliant bowling by New Zealand in their chase for 293-run target in second ODI of the three-match series at Hamilton on Wednesday.

The Team Green have lost its six wickets for just 64 runs as no batter can enter the double digit in 20 overs.

Opener Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for one while Imamul Haq removed for three. Former skipper Babar Azam was sent back to pavilion for one run while Mohammad Rizwan made five runs off 27 before he was removed by Ben Sears.

Jacob Duffy and Sears took two wickets each.

Earlier, Mitchel Hay’s unbeaten 99 runs helped New Zealand to reach 292 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the match. He smashed seven 4s and as many 6s in his stunning innings.

Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (cap & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Haris Rauf, Sufyan Moqim, Akif Javed

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (cap), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke