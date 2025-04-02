Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Parks, recreational spots bustle with activity on Last Day of Eidul Fitr 2025

LAHORE – The last day of Eidul Fitr saw influx of visitors at parks, breakfast points, and other famous recreational spots, with families and children making the most of the last day of festivities. Crowds continued to gather, enjoying the pleasant weather as the day started.

Key picnic spots such as Badshahi Masjid, Lahore Fort, and Iqbal Park were bustling with visitors, while the Lahore Zoo remained the most popular destination of the day. Visitors enjoyed the wide variety of activities on offer, with many families spending quality time together, soaking in the festive spirit.

Special arrangements were made to handle the large crowds, ensuring a smooth flow of visitors at public attractions. While the zoo continued to draw the largest crowds, the nearby Lawrence Garden saw fewer visitors compared to previous days.

After two days of grand celebrations, the last day of Eid saw children eagerly seeking to make the most of the final moments of the holiday. Many planned outdoor activities, while others enjoyed amusement rides at local parks. Families also indulged in one last round of feasting, with food lovers savoring everything from traditional karahi and sajji to barbecue and ice cream.

Throughout the first two days, Lahore, Karachi and other major cities witnessed massive crowds at restaurants and public spots, where people gathered to celebrate with loved ones. Women and children were seen enjoying the festivities to the fullest, and the joyous atmosphere continued well into the last day of Eid.

As the long weekend came to a close, families took one last opportunity to celebrate before returning to their regular routines. Eidul Fitr holiday, marked by feasts, outings, and quality time with loved ones, came to a fitting end with the lively crowds and celebrations on the final day.

Eidul Fitr, also known as ‘Meethi Eid’ is sweeter when shared with your loved ones. From a heartfelt greeting of “Eid Mubarak!” to sharing meals, the joy of Eid multiplies when we share it with family, friends, or others.

Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr with religious zeal and fervor

Daily Pakistan Global

