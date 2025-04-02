Has President Zardari been shifted to UAE for treatment?

KARACHI – Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has rejected the reports claiming that President Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for treatment.

The minister took to social media platform, X, to reject the inaccurate report. “The reports about President Asif Ali Zardari being shifted to Dubai for treatment is inaccurate. His health is improving and he will be fine very soon,” he wrote.

A day earlier, President Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after falling ill in Nawabshah.

According to reports, various medical tests were conducted after he experienced fever and an infection.

A team of doctors is monitoring his condition, and party leaders confirmed that his health has improved.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif telephoned President Asif Ali Zardari to inquire about his health after he was shifted to hospital.

The Prime Minister prayed to the Allah Almighty for early recovery of the President, adding that prayers of the entire nation were with the President Asif Ali Zardari.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori contacted Dr. Asim, President Zardari’s physician, to inquire about his health and extend his best wishes.