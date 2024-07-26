Imran Khan moves SJC against IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has lodged a complaint with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, alleging a breach of his oath of office and the code of conduct.

In the complaint, the former prime minister claimed that Chief Justice Aamer Farooq’s conduct blatantly violated his oath of office and the judicial code of conduct, amounting to ‘misconduct’ under Article 209 of the Constitution.

The PTI founder said that the IHC Chief Justice had either repeatedly ignored requests by fellow judges to address blatant interference in the court’s functioning by state agencies or had actively facilitated such interference.

“The respondent is actuated by bias and malice against the complainant. The respondent has been instrumental in denying the complainant fair trial and due process as well as his liberty, in violation of his fundamental rights under, inter alia, articles 4, 9, and 10A of the Constitution,” Imran Khan’s complaint stated.

“The misconduct of the IHC CJ has gravely undermined the integrity and reputation of the judiciary and, in particular, the Islamabad High Court. He has caused a serious loss of credibility for the institution, and the public has lost confidence in its ability to act as a neutral arbiter,” Imran Khan added.

Imran Khan stated that the complaint was filed as a last resort, given the clear and consistent bias of the respondent.

He prayed to the SJC to investigate Chief Justice Aamer Farooq’s conduct under Article 209 of the Constitution, the judicial code of conduct, and the Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enquiry, 2005. Additionally, he requested the SJC to “report to the President of Pakistan, under Article 209(6) of the Constitution, that Justice Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, has been guilty of misconduct and may accordingly be removed from office.”

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has refused a request from Imran Khan’s counsel to recuse himself from hearing a Toshakhana case, citing that the criteria for recusal are outlined in a judgment by IHC Justice Babar Sattar.

A two-member divisional bench led by the IHC CJ heard a plea against the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the new Toshakhana case. In the absence of Barrister Salman Safdar, his aide Intizar Hussain Panjotha requested the IHC CJ to recuse himself from the case due to the complaint filed against him in the SJC.

Justice Aamer Farooq stated that recusal based on the complaint would set a new trend and noted that the procedure for a judge’s withdrawal from a bench is specified in a ruling by Justice Babar Sattar.

The hearing was adjourned until next week.

Additionally, the Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the Adiala Jail superintendent and others regarding a case seeking facilities for PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in accordance with international standards.