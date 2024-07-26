Search

PakistanTop News

Imran Khan moves SJC against IHC CJ

Web Desk
12:03 PM | 26 Jul, 2024
Imran Khan moves SJC against IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has lodged a complaint with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, alleging a breach of his oath of office and the code of conduct.

In the complaint, the former prime minister claimed that Chief Justice Aamer Farooq’s conduct blatantly violated his oath of office and the judicial code of conduct, amounting to ‘misconduct’ under Article 209 of the Constitution.

The PTI founder said that the IHC Chief Justice had either repeatedly ignored requests by fellow judges to address blatant interference in the court’s functioning by state agencies or had actively facilitated such interference.

“The respondent is actuated by bias and malice against the complainant. The respondent has been instrumental in denying the complainant fair trial and due process as well as his liberty, in violation of his fundamental rights under, inter alia, articles 4, 9, and 10A of the Constitution,” Imran Khan’s complaint stated.

“The misconduct of the IHC CJ has gravely undermined the integrity and reputation of the judiciary and, in particular, the Islamabad High Court. He has caused a serious loss of credibility for the institution, and the public has lost confidence in its ability to act as a neutral arbiter,” Imran Khan added.

Imran Khan stated that the complaint was filed as a last resort, given the clear and consistent bias of the respondent.

He prayed to the SJC to investigate Chief Justice Aamer Farooq’s conduct under Article 209 of the Constitution, the judicial code of conduct, and the Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enquiry, 2005. Additionally, he requested the SJC to “report to the President of Pakistan, under Article 209(6) of the Constitution, that Justice Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, has been guilty of misconduct and may accordingly be removed from office.”

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has refused a request from Imran Khan’s counsel to recuse himself from hearing a Toshakhana case, citing that the criteria for recusal are outlined in a judgment by IHC Justice Babar Sattar.

A two-member divisional bench led by the IHC CJ heard a plea against the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the new Toshakhana case. In the absence of Barrister Salman Safdar, his aide Intizar Hussain Panjotha requested the IHC CJ to recuse himself from the case due to the complaint filed against him in the SJC.

Justice Aamer Farooq stated that recusal based on the complaint would set a new trend and noted that the procedure for a judge’s withdrawal from a bench is specified in a ruling by Justice Babar Sattar.

The hearing was adjourned until next week.

Additionally, the Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the Adiala Jail superintendent and others regarding a case seeking facilities for PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in accordance with international standards.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:42 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Madrassa teacher brutally beats student in Faisalabad

12:03 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan moves SJC against IHC CJ

09:07 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Police crackdown on JI leaders ahead of Islamabad sit-in against ...

08:49 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Akbar Bugti’s grandson among five killed in Karachi’s DHA

11:31 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Pakistani police detain chief of top rights body 'for raising voice ...

10:59 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Where are 50,000 Pakistanis who went 'missing' in Iraq?

Most viewed

08:16 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Foreigners can now travel free as Pakistan waives visa fee for 126 ...

11:24 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Woman gets her friend raped by husband for revenge in Lahore

10:03 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Indian woman 'fakes identity' to meet husband in Pakistan

09:35 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

50,000 Pakistanis missing in Iraq after going for pilgrimages

12:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan seeks court protection against army custody in May 9 cases

03:10 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Man commits suicide by jumping off metro bus bridge in Rawalpindi

Advertisement

Latest

01:43 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Around 16.5 million applicants await issuance of Pakistani passport

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.15 360.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.5 204.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: