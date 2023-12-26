PAKvAUS: Match resumes after rain delay as Australia bat first in Boxing Day Test

MELBOURNE – The second Test between Pakistan and Australia resumed after a nearly three-hour-long rain delay at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
Cummins-led Australia were 114-2 as early tea was taken with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith returned to the pavilion on 14, and 2, respectively.
The game was halted as severe weather was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology of Australia.
Babar Azam led Pakistan bagged the toss and elected to bowl, removing David Warner (38) and Usman Khawaja (42).
As Pakistan is looking for a comeback to stay in the series, the Aussies eye sealing three-Test series after winning the maiden game.
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.
Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.
Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.
KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates.
A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
