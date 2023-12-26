PAKvAUS: Match resumes after rain delay as Australia bat first in Boxing Day Test

MELBOURNE – The second Test between Pakistan and Australia resumed after a nearly three-hour-long rain delay at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Cummins-led Australia were 114-2 as early tea was taken with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith returned to the pavilion on 14, and 2, respectively.

The game was halted as severe weather was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology of Australia.

Babar Azam led Pakistan bagged the toss and elected to bowl, removing David Warner (38) and Usman Khawaja (42).

As Pakistan is looking for a comeback to stay in the series, the Aussies eye sealing three-Test series after winning the maiden game.

Pakistan vs Australia Test squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood