PHC set to hear PTI’s petition seeking to regain 'bat' symbol for upcoming elections

Web Desk
10:12 AM | 26 Dec, 2023
PHC set to hear PTI’s petition seeking to regain 'bat' symbol for upcoming elections
ISLAMABAD – Peshawar High Court is set to hear PTI’s petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict agains intra party polls as unconstitutional and the revocation of the bat symbol for hearing.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday challenged the decision of the Election Commission Pakistan on PTI’s intra-party elections and its electoral symbol of bat before the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Imran Khan's party listed top polls body as respondent in the case, and stated that those who challenged their intra-party elections were, not party members, and hold no standing to challenge elections.

PTI counsil prayed before court to form a bench comprising senior judges of the court and to urgently hear their application. 

Opposing the move of apex electoral body, PTI called it legitimate right to contest the upcoming general election with symbol of bat.

The leaders of beleaugured PTI hinted at filing petition in the Peshawar High Court, hoping that the court will void ECP move. 

Party’s chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, reportedly discussed the matter with Imran Khan in prison and will file the petition today.

Last week, the polls body declared PTI's intra-party elections null and void, and ruled that former prime minister Imran Khan's party would not be allowed to retain its electoral symbol of ‘bat’ for the February 8 general election.

ECP took notice of PTI’s intra-party in which Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was easily elected as the party’s new chairman. The polls were held on December 3, days after the ECP declared as null and void the intra-party polls held in June 2022, giving the PTI 20 days to hold fresh elections or be ready to become ineligible for the poll symbol.

