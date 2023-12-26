Lahore-Islamabad motorway M2, several other sections closed due to dense fog

ISLAMABAD – Commuters are facing problems in intra-city travel as several sections of motorway have been closed as dense fog gripped parts of Pakistan.

According to the motorway spokesman, Motorway M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Motorway M-3 from Faizpur to Rajana, and Motorway M-4 from Sher Shah to Pindi Bahttian have been shut for any kind of traffic.

Motorway Fog Update

Key highways and motorways had been closed for the safety of the motorists as fog affected visibility in the plains of Punjab and KP.

As a precautionary measure to ensure safety, the entry of kinds of traffic was restricted.

Met Office issued dense fog advisory for the region, and the fog is expected to persist for the next few hours. Commuters are told to exercise caution and to avoid unnecessary travel.

For more information, please contact the National Highway and Motorway Authority at 130 helpline.