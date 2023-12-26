Search

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts trading on positive note in interbank after holidays

Web Desk
10:32 AM | 26 Dec, 2023
USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts trading on positive note in interbank after holidays
KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.

Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.

Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts trading on positive note in interbank after holidays

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 26 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 December 2023

A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570

