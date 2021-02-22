UBL recognised for highest number of Roshan Digital Accounts 

KARACHI - UBL, Pakistan's Best Digital Bank, was recognised for the highest number of Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) opened, at a special ceremony held in Islamabad

to mark RDA crossing the US $ 500 million in remittances.

Mr. Shazad G Dada, President & CEO UBL received the acknowledgment memento on behalf of the Bank from Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister Pakistan, and Dr Reza Baqir, Governor State Bank of Pakistan.

Last year, the bank was declared Pakistan’s Best Digital Bank 2020 (as declared by the Pakistan Banking Awards) is always ahead of the curve in terms of the technical finesse of its products and services. The Bank is proud of the many innovations it has been able to bring forth to serve the financial needs of the people of Pakistan.

In keeping with its brand attributes of being the country’s leading progressive and innovative bank, UBL, in collaboration with Infobip, has introduced another financial convenience for its over 10 million customers – WhatsApp Banking. This is a self-service option for all of its customers in order to deliver an interactive customer solution for all their banking queries, on their most preferred communication channel.

Through this most convenient channel, UBL customers can now get financial assistance at their fingertips. UBL WhatsApp Banking will assist the customer, among other features, to enquire about a product, register for a complaint, trace UBL Branches, get information about a specific topic & much more.

Commenting on the launch of the service, Mr. Sharjeel Shahid, Group Executive Digital Banking said “UBL has, time and again, introducing products and services which offer customers maximum expediency. With our digital footprint and technological know-how, we want to bring the ultimate banking experience to our customers. This new service is another step in that direction.”