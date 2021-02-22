Gwadar stadium to host match between PSL’s Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings

07:21 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
Gwadar stadium to host match between PSL’s Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings
Share

KARACHI – The scenic Gwadar Cricket Stadium – which attracted global attention soon after International Cricket Council (ICC) shared its picture on its official Twitter handle – will host a match between two teams of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next month.

It was announced by Pakistani actor Fakhr-e-Alam in a tweet, stating that the match will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings on March 25.

Alam, in the video, aid that he wanted to congratulate cricket fans as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed the Balochistan government that it wants to organise a match after the PSL event concludes.

Pakistan dedicates first match at Gwadar cricket ... 01:47 PM | 19 Feb, 2021

GWADAR CITY – The picturesque cricket stadium in the port city of Gwadar is hosting an exhibition match today for ...

The TV personality said that he desired for an official PSL 2021 match to be played at the scenic venue but it could not be held as it lacks standards set by International Cricket Council (ICC) and PCB.

Earlier on Friday, Gwadar stadium organized its first exhibition match between Gwadar Dolphins and Showbiz Sharks in order to pay a tribute to Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who was recently declared dead by family.

EBM celebrates cricket in Gwadar with Sooper Hai ... 12:49 AM | 20 Feb, 2021

GWADAR – In one of the most scenic stadiums of the world, Gwadar Cricket Ground, EBM in partnership with Aaj ...

More From This Category
Qatar’s special envoy meets COAS Bajwa, lauds ...
08:38 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
PM Imran arrives in Peshawar on day-long visit
06:41 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's only official Women's Football ...
06:07 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
Italy's ambassador Luca Attanasio killed in Congo ...
05:37 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
Probe confirms discrepancies in NA-75 by-poll ...
05:53 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
Kashmiris appeal for shutdown on Modi’s visit ...
04:54 PM | 22 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajid Sadpara releases a heartwarming video of Ali Sadpara from night before going ...
07:45 PM | 22 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr