Sajid Sadpara releases a heartwarming video of Ali Sadpara from night before going missing on K2

07:45 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
The legacy of the unsung hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara has been tugging the hearts of Pakistanis ever since his untimely demise.

Paying a tribute to the Pakistani mountaineer who went missing while climbing the K2 on 9 February 2021, the public has been mourning the native hero.

Lately, his son Sajid who is also a mountaineer by profession released a heartwarming clip of his father on his last night.

"The last & hardest night of my life, together with team & my beloved father #AliSadpara Fake account @Saajid_Sadpara will download & reproduce this as well. It’s painful but I have to share these to stop fake IDs. Please help @falamb3@AliZafarsays @asmashirazi@fawadchaudhry", he tweeted.

Moreover, Sadpara Junior was also vocal about the fake ids that are becoming a serious issue for him. Asking for help from public figures like Fawad Chaudhry, he appealed to take actions against such people.

Sajid was a member of the team the father-and-son duo wished to summit K2 without oxygen. However, he had to turn back from a spot called the Bottleneck after he felt sick.

07:45 PM | 22 Feb, 2021

