Sajid Sadpara releases a heartwarming video of Ali Sadpara from night before going missing on K2
The legacy of the unsung hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara has been tugging the hearts of Pakistanis ever since his untimely demise.
Paying a tribute to the Pakistani mountaineer who went missing while climbing the K2 on 9 February 2021, the public has been mourning the native hero.
Lately, his son Sajid who is also a mountaineer by profession released a heartwarming clip of his father on his last night.
"The last & hardest night of my life, together with team & my beloved father #AliSadpara Fake account @Saajid_Sadpara will download & reproduce this as well. It’s painful but I have to share these to stop fake IDs. Please help @falamb3@AliZafarsays @asmashirazi@fawadchaudhry", he tweeted.
The last & hardest night of my life, together with team & my beloved father #AliSadpara
Fake account @Saajid_Sadpara will download & reproduce this as well. It’s painful but I have to share these to stop fake IDs. Please help @falamb3 @AliZafarsays @asmashirazi @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/vM0nSqGmUu— Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) February 20, 2021
Moreover, Sadpara Junior was also vocal about the fake ids that are becoming a serious issue for him. Asking for help from public figures like Fawad Chaudhry, he appealed to take actions against such people.
Sajid was a member of the team the father-and-son duo wished to summit K2 without oxygen. However, he had to turn back from a spot called the Bottleneck after he felt sick.
Ali Zafar pays tribute to Ali Sadpara with ... 01:28 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
Pakistanis are missing Muhammad Ali Sadpara more after Ali Zafar has paid a tribute to the Pakistani mountaineer who ...
