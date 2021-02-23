Ertugrul star Gokce Hatun ties the knot

With Dirilis: Ertugrul's rising popularity across Pakistan, the audience keeps a tab on the stars of the hit Turkish series. Coming across the delightful news, fans were surprised to see Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun from the hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul sharing her wedding pictures.

Tying the knot with a famed Turkish singer named Sinan Akçıl, the bride beamed with happiness as she looked divine in her wedding gown. The 31-year-old star twirled in her stunning ensemble and posed along with the love of her life.

Taking to Instagram, the Turkish star shared multiple pictures from her wedding and captioned "Mr and Mrs Akçıl."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burcu Kıratlı Akçıl (@burcukiratli23)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinan Akçıl (@sinanakcil)

Kıratlı rose to fame with the her roles in 'Peri Masalı' and 'Aşk ve Mavi'. Burcu is an award-winning actress who received an award at Türk Sinemasını Geçmişten Geleceğe Taşıyanlar ceremony for her significant work in Turkish Cinema on 8 October 2020.