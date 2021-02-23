Iranian Supreme Leader issues fatwa about hijab of cartoon characters
Web Desk
03:11 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

TEHRAN – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a decree stating that women characters in cartoons must wear a hijab.

A Telegram user asked if observing hijab necessary for characters in animated films.

Khamenei while answering a question said hijab is necessary for characters in animated features. “Although wearing hijab in such a hypothetical situation is not required per se, observing hijab in animation is required due to the consequences of not wearing the hijab”, he added.

Women have been required to cover their hair for the sake of modesty in the west Asian country. Violators are publicly admonished, fined, or arrested.

Earlier, an Iranian cleric, Ayatollah Abbas Tabrizian has posted that interacting with people who receive the Covid-19 vaccine will makes you homosexual. Posting on social media platform Telegram on Tuesday, he wrote "Don't go near those who have had the COVID vaccine. They have become homosexuals."

