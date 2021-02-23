NAB accepts Rs21 billion plea bargain in fake accounts case

RAWALPINDI –The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday approved a plea bargain of Rs 21 billion from an accused in fake accounts case.

In a case pertaining to occupying government lands in fake bank accounts case, builder Ahsan Illahi has admitted to his crime.

The national anti-corruption watchdog stated that Ahsan Illahi after occupying the Sindh government and Pakistan Steel Mills lands planned to build a residential society. He bribed Rs35million to Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

It was further revealed that Ahsan, with the assistance of his frontman Aftab Pathan, got an allotment of 562acres of government land in Malir Bin Qasim in exchange for 29 acres of private land.

The plea bargain was approved by Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal.

PPP’ Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and former CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah, provincial minister Anwar Siyal, and others are among as many as 172 accused in the fake accounts case.