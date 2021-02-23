Pakistan PM Imran lands in Colombo on first visit to Sri Lanka
Web Desk
03:50 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Pakistan PM Imran lands in Colombo on first visit to Sri Lanka
Share

ISLAMABAD –  Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Colombo on a two-day official visit on Tuesday.

The Srilankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa accorded a warm welcome to PM Imran Khan upon his arrival at the Colombo International Airport. He was awarded guard of honour.

The premier is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office stated that the Prime Minister will hold meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Rajapaksa and will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture, and science & technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism.

PM Imran’s plane to ‘use Indian airspace’ ... 10:05 AM | 23 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – New Delhi has accepted Islamabad’s request to let Prime Minister Imran Khan’s airplane ...

Different MOU will be signed between the two sides and the premier will also participate in Joint Trade and Investment Conference.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at the weekly media briefing said that the elements of the recent visit would be decided according to the Covid-19-related health and safety protocols.

Pakistan hopes to get off from grey list as FATF ... 11:19 AM | 22 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will engage in a three-day virtual meeting where the team will ...

More From This Category
#Turkey raises #Kashmir issue at #UN, urging ...
04:01 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri women ...
03:39 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
NAB accepts Rs21 billion plea bargain in fake ...
03:25 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
What caused the massive blackout in Pakistan last ...
02:52 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
PML-N's Pervaiz Rashid declared ineligible for ...
01:56 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
'Judge' giving orders to police arrested in ...
01:08 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Gokce Hatun ties the knot
02:40 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr