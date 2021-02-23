Pakistan PM Imran lands in Colombo on first visit to Sri Lanka
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Colombo on a two-day official visit on Tuesday.
The Srilankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa accorded a warm welcome to PM Imran Khan upon his arrival at the Colombo International Airport. He was awarded guard of honour.
The premier is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari.
A statement issued by the Foreign Office stated that the Prime Minister will hold meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Rajapaksa and will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture, and science & technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism.
Different MOU will be signed between the two sides and the premier will also participate in Joint Trade and Investment Conference.
Earlier, Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at the weekly media briefing said that the elements of the recent visit would be decided according to the Covid-19-related health and safety protocols.
