Pakistan hopes to get off from grey list as FATF meets today
Web Desk
11:19 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
Pakistan hopes to get off from grey list as FATF meets today
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will engage in a three-day virtual meeting where the team will review Pakistan’s exclusion based on measures taken against money laundering and terror financing.

According to Pakistani officials, if decisions are based on merit, then the country's name will exclude from the FATF's grey list. Pakistan has submitted a report on the execution of the six points that the global financial watchdog tasked the country with.

The Finance Ministry said that Pakistan has implemented 21 out of 27 regulations and the rest of the points have been implemented up to 70 percent.

Pakistan has successfully made amendments to its FATF law. It also seized assets of banned outfits and take further steps to end the operations of these organizations.

EU lauds Pakistan efforts to implement FATF ... 12:16 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The European Union (EU) has lauded Pakistan's progress made towards the meaningful implementation of ...

The decisions of the current virtual meeting will be announced on February 25. 

On the other hand, Pakistani officials said there are no chances that country could be put on the blacklist as it has at least three members of the FATF who can sustain all pressures against any downgrade. This is not only based on friendly bilateral relations but completion of tasks and performance as well.

Earlier in October 2020, the FAFT had acknowledged Pakistan’s progress. At the time, FATF President Dr. Marcus Pleyer had said that once the outstanding conditions are met, an on-site visit will be approved, for which a FATF team will visit Pakistan.

FATF says Pakistan to remain on grey list till ... 07:39 PM | 23 Oct, 2020

PARIS – The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list till February 2020 ...

More From This Category
Maryam Nawaz mimics 'Pawri Horahi Hai' while ...
10:55 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
NA-221: PPP beats PTI in Tharparkar by-poll by ...
09:50 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
Incarcerated Haleem Adil shifted to hospital ...
09:25 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,160 new cases, 16 ...
08:25 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
Pakistan censures India for targeting minorities ...
10:00 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
Pakistan opens COVID-19 vaccine registration for ...
09:03 PM | 21 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#PawriHorahiHai – Dananeer Mobeen joins Zalmi family for PSL 2021
04:06 PM | 21 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr