India, China complete pull-back troops in disputed Himalayan region
Web Desk
12:23 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
India, China complete pull-back troops in disputed Himalayan region
Share

BEIJING/NEW DELHI – India says its soldiers, along with their Chinese counterparts, have completed disengagement from a disputed part of their Himalayan border after months of tense patrolling.

Both sides fought a border war in 1962 and accused each other of violating the Line of Actual Control.

Earlier in June 2020, the latest flare-up turned deadly when at least 20 Indian troops were killed in a border battle near Galwan valley in Ladakh.

China on Friday confirmed the death of four soldiers in the June clash, its first confirmation of Chinese fatalities.

China confirms soldier deaths in Ladakh border ... 12:22 PM | 19 Feb, 2021

BEIJING – China has revealed that four of its soldiers were killed, and one seriously wounded, during a bloody ...

After the nine rounds of top military talks, both sides agreed to cut tensions on Line of Actual Control.

The nuclear-armed Asian neighbours announced their intention to withdraw forces from the lake area and senior military officials met on Saturday to assess how the operation was going.

A statement issued on Sunday said that the two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of soldiers in the Pangong Lake area, noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in the Western sector.

China releases dramatic video of deadly clash ... 10:08 PM | 20 Feb, 2021

BEIJING – A Chinese state-run media outlet released a dramatic footage apparently offering an insight into deadly ...

More From This Category
PM Imran embarks on 2-day maiden visit to Sri ...
11:48 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
Pakistan hopes to get off from grey list as FATF ...
11:19 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
NA-221: PPP beats PTI in Tharparkar by-poll by ...
09:50 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,160 new cases, 16 ...
08:25 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
Women can now join Saudi Arabia’s armed forces
11:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
Pakistan censures India for targeting minorities ...
10:00 PM | 21 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#PawriHorahiHai – Dananeer Mobeen joins Zalmi family for PSL 2021
04:06 PM | 21 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr