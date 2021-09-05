Dubai Police add Aston Martin to luxury fleet

Dubai Police, which boasts a collection of top end brands such as Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Rolls Royce and Ferrari, have now added Aston Martin Vantage to its fleet.

Dubai Police is a world renowned police force, which even has robots. The Aston Martin Vantage will be seen on the city’s roads, dressed in full livery, complete with flashing lights.

The Dubai Police Vantage features a custom ‘77’ number plate, the number 7 a nod to the UAE’s seven Emirates.

Of course, it is no coincidence that it is well known as the British make’s long-standing association with the world’s most famous fictional secret agent, James Bond – and what’s that? Oh the car’s introduction comes just in time for the release of the highly anticipated Bond movie “No Time to Die” next month.

“It is an honour to have an Aston Martin join Dubai Police’s fleet of supercars and the Vantage is the perfect model to make such a statement; purity at its finest, a hint of aggression and engineering that pushes it to upwards of 300 km/h,” said Ramzi Atat, head of marketing and communications MENA, Aston Martin.

“We are grateful to the team at Dubai Police, and especially HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, for bringing this partnership to life,” Atat added.

The Dubai Police Vantage will make its event debut, alongside other models in the force’s fleet at the Dubai EXPO 2020 in October 2021.