Sharjah Animation Conference 2024 concludes welcoming over 8,000 animation legends

SHARJAH—The Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC) 2024 has successfully concluded its five-day creative medium, attracting over 8,000 animation enthusiasts, aspiring professionals, and industry experts worldwide.

The event, organized by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), marked its second edition and showcased the limitless creativity and innovation shaping the future of the animation industry.

The conference featured an exceptional lineup of 32 international speakers, 11 workshops, comprehensive masterclasses, and 18-panel discussions, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the business and explore the latest trends and technologies.

During the five-day event, SBA also facilitated meetings between publishers and animation studios to discuss new horizons in transforming fictional novels into cinematic works and television series. The authority aimed to provide opportunities for writers to create visual content and develop the animation sector in the Arab region.

The closing ceremony also served as a platform to acknowledge the winners of the SAC Awards, which Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, presented.

In her closing speech, Khawla Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SAC, expressed her satisfaction with the response to the event, saying, “We are delighted with the success of the 2nd edition of the Sharjah Animation Conference. We had over 8,000 passionate animation enthusiasts, publishers and industry leaders from across the region and the world attend, which was truly fulfilling. The future of animation is bright, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this journey, cementing Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for the creative industry.”

Pietro Pinetti, Artistic Director of SAC, echoed this sentiment, stating, “It has been an absolute pleasure to curate the conference again this year. We have seen the boundless creativity and passion of the global animation community converge in Sharjah, which was inspiring. This success could not have been possible without the efforts of our dedicated team, the support of our sponsors and partners, and most importantly, the enthusiasm of the public - animation lovers who embraced this event and made it their own.”

The SAC Awards recognized exceptional talent, challenging animators, creatives, and storytellers to showcase their skills and contribute to the vibrant animation industry. The “Pitch the Project Award” and the “Book Trailer Award" were met with an overwhelming response, with participants from across the region and beyond submitting their innovative ideas and captivating visuals.

The “Pitch the Project Award” celebrated Middle Eastern animation and challenged entrants to conceptualize a potential animated series aimed at preschoolers or kids. The top three winners received fantastic prizes to further their animation dreams. Boubaker Boukhari took home the first prize of AED 9,000, a Wacom drawing tablet, and a professional animation software license for Toon Boom’s “Harmony” software. Abdulazeez Al-Refai and Raghad Odeh secured second and third place, winning AED 5,000 and AED 3,000, respectively, and Wacom tablets and software licenses for Toon Boom’s “Storyboard.”

The “Book Trailer Award” recognised the art of promotional advertising, with participants creating 30-60-second videos to capture the essence of the “Kharareef” book series by Emirati author Dubai Abulhoul, and published by Kalimat Publishing Group. Budoor Almahri claimed the first prize of AED 9,000, a Wacom drawing tablet, and a ToonBoom Harmony software licence. In contrast, Zeinab Mabrouk was awarded the second prize, including a Wacom tablet, a cash prize of AED 5,000, and a ToonBoom Storyboard software licence.

Celebrating animation legends and the future

The conference was further enriched by a captivating and insightful presentation from the esteemed Disney Director Andreas Deja commemorating the 30th anniversary of the timeless animated masterpiece The Lion King. Deja's engaging tribute to this iconic film highlighted its enduring impact on the animation industry and offered a glimpse into the creative process and vision that brought this beloved story to life.

Additionally, Andreas Deja treated attendees to a special screening of his short animated film, “Mushka.” This enchanting film, accompanied by a mesmerising musical score composed by the talented Italian-American artist Fabrizio Mancinelli, showcased Deja's mastery of storytelling and animation, captivating the audience with artistry and emotional depth.

Throughout the five-day event, SAC 2024 received incredible support from its sponsors, including Toon Boom Animation, WACOM Tablets, and Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. (MSI), who played a vital role in the conference's success.

The closing ceremony was serenaded with a spectacular performance by the Florence Pop Orchestra, who captivated the audience with their renditions of classic Disney soundtracks, including Mulan, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King. As SAC 2024 came to a close, it was clear that the conference was building on the momentum with its second edition and continuing to position Sharjah as a global hub for animation excellence and cultural exchange.