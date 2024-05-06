Search

World

Sharjah Animation Conference 2024 concludes welcoming over 8,000 animation legends

The 2nd edition garnered record attendance, recognised exceptional industry talent through the SAC 2024 awards

Web Desk
06:32 PM | 6 May, 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference 2024 concludes welcoming over 8,000 animation legends

SHARJAH—The Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC) 2024 has successfully concluded its five-day creative medium, attracting over 8,000 animation enthusiasts, aspiring professionals, and industry experts worldwide.

The event, organized by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), marked its second edition and showcased the limitless creativity and innovation shaping the future of the animation industry.

The conference featured an exceptional lineup of 32 international speakers, 11 workshops, comprehensive masterclasses, and 18-panel discussions, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the business and explore the latest trends and technologies.

During the five-day event, SBA also facilitated meetings between publishers and animation studios to discuss new horizons in transforming fictional novels into cinematic works and television series. The authority aimed to provide opportunities for writers to create visual content and develop the animation sector in the Arab region.

The closing ceremony also served as a platform to acknowledge the winners of the SAC Awards, which Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, presented.

In her closing speech, Khawla Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SAC, expressed her satisfaction with the response to the event, saying, “We are delighted with the success of the 2nd edition of the Sharjah Animation Conference. We had over 8,000 passionate animation enthusiasts, publishers and industry leaders from across the region and the world attend, which was truly fulfilling. The future of animation is bright, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this journey, cementing Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for the creative industry.”

Pietro Pinetti, Artistic Director of SAC, echoed this sentiment, stating, “It has been an absolute pleasure to curate the conference again this year. We have seen the boundless creativity and passion of the global animation community converge in Sharjah, which was inspiring. This success could not have been possible without the efforts of our dedicated team, the support of our sponsors and partners, and most importantly, the enthusiasm of the public - animation lovers who embraced this event and made it their own.”

The SAC Awards recognized exceptional talent, challenging animators, creatives, and storytellers to showcase their skills and contribute to the vibrant animation industry. The “Pitch the Project Award” and the “Book Trailer Award" were met with an overwhelming response, with participants from across the region and beyond submitting their innovative ideas and captivating visuals.

The “Pitch the Project Award” celebrated Middle Eastern animation and challenged entrants to conceptualize a potential animated series aimed at preschoolers or kids. The top three winners received fantastic prizes to further their animation dreams. Boubaker Boukhari took home the first prize of AED 9,000, a Wacom drawing tablet, and a professional animation software license for Toon Boom’s “Harmony” software. Abdulazeez Al-Refai and Raghad Odeh secured second and third place, winning AED 5,000 and AED 3,000, respectively, and Wacom tablets and software licenses for Toon Boom’s “Storyboard.”

The “Book Trailer Award” recognised the art of promotional advertising, with participants creating 30-60-second videos to capture the essence of the “Kharareef” book series by Emirati author Dubai Abulhoul, and published by Kalimat Publishing Group. Budoor Almahri claimed the first prize of AED 9,000, a Wacom drawing tablet, and a ToonBoom Harmony software licence. In contrast, Zeinab Mabrouk was awarded the second prize, including a Wacom tablet, a cash prize of AED 5,000, and a ToonBoom Storyboard software licence.

 Celebrating animation legends and the future

The conference was further enriched by a captivating and insightful presentation from the esteemed Disney Director Andreas Deja commemorating the 30th anniversary of the timeless animated masterpiece The Lion King. Deja's engaging tribute to this iconic film highlighted its enduring impact on the animation industry and offered a glimpse into the creative process and vision that brought this beloved story to life.

 Additionally, Andreas Deja treated attendees to a special screening of his short animated film, “Mushka.” This enchanting film, accompanied by a mesmerising musical score composed by the talented Italian-American artist Fabrizio Mancinelli, showcased Deja's mastery of storytelling and animation, captivating the audience with artistry and emotional depth.

Throughout the five-day event, SAC 2024 received incredible support from its sponsors, including Toon Boom Animation, WACOM Tablets, and Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. (MSI), who played a vital role in the conference's success.

 The closing ceremony was serenaded with a spectacular performance by the Florence Pop Orchestra, who captivated the audience with their renditions of classic Disney soundtracks, including Mulan, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King. As SAC 2024 came to a close, it was clear that the conference was building on the momentum with its second edition and continuing to position Sharjah as a global hub for animation excellence and cultural exchange.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

06:32 PM | 6 May, 2024

Sharjah Animation Conference 2024 concludes welcoming over 8,000 ...

09:20 PM | 5 May, 2024

Australian MP 'drugged and sexually assaulted' during night out

08:57 PM | 5 May, 2024

Afghan diplomat in India Zakia Wardak resigns amid gold smuggling ...

05:39 PM | 5 May, 2024

Kareena Kapoor appointed as UNICEF National Ambassador

10:58 PM | 4 May, 2024

Sadiq Khan wins historic 3rd term as London mayor

03:20 PM | 4 May, 2024

Hamas delegates in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks amid escalating ...

World

12:38 PM | 4 May, 2024

NYC 'blanket couple' sparks outrage for having sex in busy park ...

08:43 PM | 3 May, 2024

Prominent Gaza surgeon dies in Israeli custody

08:12 PM | 3 May, 2024

Four children among 26 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli bombing

11:52 AM | 4 May, 2024

Indian hit squad members arrested in Canada over killing of Hardeep ...

07:03 PM | 3 May, 2024

World Press Freedom Award 2024 goes to Palestinian journalists

Advertisement

Latest

06:32 PM | 6 May, 2024

3 transgender persons arrested for vandalising Kharian police station 

Gold & Silver

04:00 PM | 6 May, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, and other currencies - 6 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.6 747.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.41 38.81
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.96 913.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 306.37 308.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: