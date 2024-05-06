3 transgender persons arrested for vandalising Kharian police station 

GUJRAT – A case has been registered at Kharian police station against the transgender community for allegedly vandalising the police station in retaliation to alleged police brutality.
According to the media reports, three transgender individuals involved in the incident and their accomplice have been arrested.
The FIR names Bunty, Bubbly, and Harasajjad as the main accused, along with Sajjad Ali.
Charges have been filed against the transgender individuals for kidnapping, assault, and vandalism against police employees.
It is noteworthy that in response to alleged police brutality in Gujrat, the transgender community lost their temper and stormed the Kharian police station. They caused damage inside the station, dragging staff by their collars and taking police station property with them.
During patrol in Kharian, police stopped a transgender person named Hira and her male companion and conducted a search, leading to an argument. The police then took Hira and her companion to the Sadar police station, where they were reportedly assaulted and then released.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 6, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
