Pakistan

TNS Beaconhouse,Institute of Architects of Pakistan collaborate to explore role of school design in learning 

07:40 PM | 6 May, 2024
TNS Beaconhouse,Institute of Architects of Pakistan collaborate to explore role of school design in learning 

LAHORE—TNS Beaconhouse recently collaborated with the Institute of Architects of Pakistan (IAP) to host an event titled "Blueprint for Learning: Where Design Meets Pedagogy” at the newly launched TNS Beaconhouse Gulberg.

This event focused on the crucial role of innovative school design in enhancing student learning. Attendees included architects, architecture students, and educationists.

The CEO of Beaconhouse School System, Kasim Kasuri, the founder and creative director of Rosan Bosch Studio, and the principal architect of TNS Beaconhouse Gulberg, Rosan Bosch, led the event with keynotes that outlined how architectural design intersects with teaching and learning to cultivate environments that foster creative problem-solving, critical thinking, and collaborative learning.

An insightful panel discussion on the topic further highlighted the significance of merging innovative architecture with education. It brought various insights into how such integrations can benefit the learning process, emphasising the need for spaces that adapt to educational demands.

Participants from the IAP also took a guided tour of the iconic TNS Gulberg campus that reimagines school design, focusing on creating spaces and experiences that promote learner agency. CEO of Beaconhouse School System, Kasim Kasuri, commented on the occasion, saying, "Our commitment at TNS Beaconhouse is not just to education but to create environments that inspire and challenge our students. Collaborations like these are essential in rethinking how space can be utilised to empower our learners.”

This collaboration between Beaconhouse and IAP highlights the importance of architectural influence on educational outcomes and sets a benchmark for future endeavours in educational infrastructure.

