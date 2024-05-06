Punjab govt to launch free motorbike scheme for girls

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the launch of a free motorbike scheme for girls, urging parents to trust their daughters and allow them to benefit from it.

During the closing ceremony of the inaugural Chief Minister Pink Games at a gymnasium, she awarded a trophy to the winning team from Lahore College for Women University and distributed prizes to other successful teams.

Maryam Nawaz noted the appointment of a young, capable sports minister in Punjab, who aims to expand the reach of the Pink Games throughout the province. She further announced plans to introduce the Punjab League after the Pink Games, expecting one million participants, and extending the competition across the province.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the assistant commissioners to redress the public grievances.

Addressing a meeting of the assistant commissioners of Punjab, the chief minister said the government had adopted zero tolerance policy against all types of corruption.

She urged the ACs to respect public representatives and never follow orders given by anyone.