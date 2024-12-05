Top 10 YouTube Content Creators in Pakistan for 2024; Full List here

KARACHI – Leading streaming site YouTube amassed around 2.50 billion monthly active users, and the platform also saw growth in Pakistan with many content creators getting millions of views, raking in good earning.
YouTube’s 2024 annual report reveals 25% increase in the number of high-earning creators. Pakistan’s top videos of the year across three categories: Top Trending Videos, Top Music Videos, and Top Creators.
In the trending videos category, desi dramas take top spot, with Ishq Murshid, Jaan Nisar, and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum taking the top three spots. Other dramas like Akhara and Abdullahpur Ka Devdas also made it to the top ten.
Top Youtube Channels in Pakistan 2024
Sistrology, Rajab’s Family, Ducky Bhai, Anaya Eshaal Family, Arshad vlogs and being among the most popular in 2024.
YouTube has released its list of the most popular content creators in Pakistan for 2024, offering a glimpse into the country’s growing digital ecosystem. The platform highlighted three key categories: Top Trending Videos, Top Music Videos, and Top Creators, showcasing the diversity and creativity of Pakistani creators.
Among the top 10 creators, several standout channels continue to inspire millions of viewers. Notable names include Rajab Ki Family, Inaya Ishal Family, Arshad Reels, and Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, whose content spans family vlogs, lifestyle, healthcare, and educational topics. These creators have captivated audiences with their authenticity, innovation, and consistent engagement.
In addition to celebrating the top channels, YouTube also shared insights on the platform’s growing impact in Pakistan. By empowering creators to connect with their audiences, build communities, and expand their businesses, YouTube has contributed to a 25% rise in creators earning over 10 million PKR annually.
Top Pakistani Content Creators for 2024
- Rajab Ki Family
- Inaya Ishal Family
- Arshad Reels
- You Are Cristiano
- Ducky Bhai
- Sisterology
- Chhota Ali Vlog
- Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed
- Shehraz Village Vlog
- Fatima Faisal
YouTube Channels with Most Views
|Rank
|Channel Name
|Total Views (in TB)
|1
|Moosa Tv Info
|20.13B
|2
|Salman Noman
|12.65B
|3
|BROTHERS VLOG
|12.09B
|4
|Chota Ali vlogs
|5.89B
|5
|shaheer jutt
|5.57B
|6
|Nouman Hassan
|5.32B
|7
|malik abubaker
|3.4B
|8
|Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan
|3.68B
|9
|Baby Viral Clips
|2.03B
|10
|Anaya Eshaal Family
|2.55B
|11
|Lucky Sayed
|2.55B
|12
|Chota_don047
|2.65B
|13
|Sistrology
|1.98B
|14
|ISPR Official
|1.61B
|15
|Ducky Bhai
|1.8B
|16
|Hafiz Tahir Qadri
|1.09B
|17
|Islamic Teacher Official
|702.01M
|18
|Tariq Jamil
|832.08M
|19
|G Factz
|649.04M
|20
|Shehr Main Dihat
|2.75B
