Earthquakes shakes Lahore, parts of Punjab

LAHORE – An earthquake of 4.8-magnitude jolted parts of Lahore and other cities of Punjab province on Thursday. Tremors were also felt in Gujrat, Jhelum, Nankana Sahib, Jalalpur Bhatian, Wazirabad, Shahkot, Bhalwal areas around 11:25am.

National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said the earthquake had a depth of 15 kilometers with epicenter near Kharian.

The seismic activity caused panic among the resident who came out of their houses while reciting Islamic verses. However, no casualty or damages have been reported till the filing of this story.

More Updates to Follow…