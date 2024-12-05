Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s merry run continues as KSE-100 touches all time high of PSX rallies past 106,000

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) advanced its merry run as benchmark KSE-100 Index shattered all previous records to reach 106,000 on Thursday.

The market amassed over 1,500 points which is 1.46%, hovering around 106,637, up from 105,448.05 points. This rally comes on the back of encouraging economic indicators, and hopes of further cut in interest rate.

Pakistan Stock Exchanges Merry Run Continues As Kse 100 Touches All Time High Of Psx Rallies Past 106000

Mutual funds also played vital role in driving the market, with substantial buying activity in the second half of the year. Those having close eye at market trends are also optimistic about a potential reduction in interest rates during the upcoming monetary policy meeting on December 16.

Earlier this week, the trade value in the ready market surged to Rs57 billion ($203 million), the highest in 18 years, signaling strong market activity.

Historic Day for Pakistan Stock Exchange as Market crosses 100,000 milestone

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR Open Market – 5 Dec 2024
Symbol Currency Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.35 279.05
EUR Euro 289.6 292.35
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.8 353.3
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.75 181
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.87 1.93
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895 904.5
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand Dollar 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.25 209.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.1 25.4
CHF Swiss Franc 312.75 315.55
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

