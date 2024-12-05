Pakistan Stock Exchange’s merry run continues as KSE-100 touches all time high of PSX rallies past 106,000

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) advanced its merry run as benchmark KSE-100 Index shattered all previous records to reach 106,000 on Thursday.

The market amassed over 1,500 points which is 1.46%, hovering around 106,637, up from 105,448.05 points. This rally comes on the back of encouraging economic indicators, and hopes of further cut in interest rate.

Mutual funds also played vital role in driving the market, with substantial buying activity in the second half of the year. Those having close eye at market trends are also optimistic about a potential reduction in interest rates during the upcoming monetary policy meeting on December 16.

Earlier this week, the trade value in the ready market surged to Rs57 billion ($203 million), the highest in 18 years, signaling strong market activity.