Karachi Traffic Update during Urdu Conference

KARACHI – Authorities in port city chalked out special traffic arrangement for International Urdu Conference, with several road closures and traffic restrictions in provincial capital.

During the four-day activity, Road from MR Kiyani Chowk to the Governor’s House will be closed from 4 pm to 9 pm throughout the duration of the conference. In addition, the road from Masjid Ahl-e-Hadees to the Sindh Assembly will also be closed, and commercial vehicles will be restricted from entering key locations such as Press Club Chowk and Shaheen Complex.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will attend the conference as guest of honor and there will be 64 sessions, with local and international writers and poets in attendance.

To facilitate masses, parking facilities have been arranged at multiple locations including Sir Syed Road, in front of Polo Ground, near the Sindh Assembly, and outside the Physiotherapy Library for attendees. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid traffic disruptions caused by the ongoing event.