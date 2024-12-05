Pakistan Army pays tribute to Major Muhammad Akram on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, and Armed Forces of Pakistan paid heartfelt tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary.

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed was commanding a company of 4 Frontier Force Regiment at Hilli (East Pakistan) on 19 May 1971, where he defended the area of responsibility daringly and did not allow enemy to make an advance. Later on, 03 December 1971, he was ordered to attack the enemy positions and where he destroyed enemy’s three tanks while making an advance.

During fight with enemy, Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed got seriously injured and embraced Shahadat on 05 December 1971.

Major Muhammad Akram’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

“Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons,” read ISPR statement.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary.