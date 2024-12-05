Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Shadab Khan’s alleged friendship with Pakistani TikToker revealed in shocking interview

KARACHI – Pakistani TikTok star Shah Taj claimed to be in secret relationship with cricketer Shadab Khan, who later married Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter.

Shah Taj, who got over 3 million followers on TikTok, sparked new controversy by claiming that she was in a romantic relationship with cricket star for several months. Speaking in an interview with Mathira, Shah Taj called Shadab as her crush and admitted that she got deep feelings for cricketer known for classic leg breaks.

The social media star said she supported Shadab and even traveled to Lahore to attend his cricket matches. She further claimed that Khan was aware of her admiration, but their relationship never advanced into anything beyond WhatsApp chit-chat.

Shah Taj recalled hard time when she came to know about her sorrow, saying his marriage to Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter shattered her heart. Shadab never mentioned his marital plans with me, she lamented.

This revelation is not the first time Shah Taj opened up about her connection with Shadab Khan. Yet, her sentiments took a turn after learning of his marriage. Shah Taj later voiced her dissatisfaction on social media about Shadab’s choice of bride, criticizing the fact that his wife wears a hijab. This led to a backlash from many online users.

TikToker Shahtaj Khan comes under fire over viral nude photoshoot

 

