TikToker Shahtaj Khan comes under fire over viral nude photoshoot

Internet media sensation Shahtaj Khan continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons and lately, the TikToker sets the internet ablaze as his pictures from the latest shoot flooded social media.
In a recent photo shoot, Shahtaj Khan sheds her inhibitions and went semi-naked which prompted strong reactions from social media users.
As Pakistani TikTokers go to lengths to turn heads, Shahtaj apparently went further ahead by going nude for a controversial shoot that is all over the internet. Khan is apparently prepared to travel to be in the spotlight.
Leaving nothing to the imagination, the model was seen confidently posing for the photo shoot wearing different skimpy dresses. From red lingerie to a black top with skin-tight pants, Khan dared to go with a sultry nude photoshoot.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
As the pictures triggered a new controversy, social media users bombarded the comments section, questioning the motive behind such shoot. Some even shared derogatory comments to vent out anger.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.
As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.
In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-31-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.