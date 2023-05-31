TikToker Shahtaj Khan comes under fire over viral nude photoshoot

Internet media sensation Shahtaj Khan continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons and lately, the TikToker sets the internet ablaze as his pictures from the latest shoot flooded social media.

In a recent photo shoot, Shahtaj Khan sheds her inhibitions and went semi-naked which prompted strong reactions from social media users.

As Pakistani TikTokers go to lengths to turn heads, Shahtaj apparently went further ahead by going nude for a controversial shoot that is all over the internet. Khan is apparently prepared to travel to be in the spotlight.

Leaving nothing to the imagination, the model was seen confidently posing for the photo shoot wearing different skimpy dresses. From red lingerie to a black top with skin-tight pants, Khan dared to go with a sultry nude photoshoot.

As the pictures triggered a new controversy, social media users bombarded the comments section, questioning the motive behind such shoot. Some even shared derogatory comments to vent out anger.

