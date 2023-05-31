Search

Pakistan

Four more suspects handed over to military for trial in May 9 case

Web Desk 11:22 AM | 31 May, 2023
Source: Social Media

FAISALABAD – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Tuesday authorised the transfer of four suspects charged with targeting military installations during the May 9 riots to the military court.

The Pakistan Army's commanding officer requested custody of the suspects, who allegedly targeted the office of a security institution in Faisalabad during the violent protests following the arrest of Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ATC Judge Muhammad Hussain presided over the case and granted permission for the accused to be tried under the Army Act. The protests on May 9, incited by the arrest of Imran Khan, led to the pillaging of government and military installations.

In response, the government deployed the army and declared that the protesters would be subjected to trial under military laws. As a result, a significant number of PTI members, including workers and leaders, have been arrested in a nationwide crackdown.

Furthermore, the ATC in Rawalpindi previously approved the transfer of eight individuals involved in the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) during the May 9 riots to military courts. ATC Judge Hamid Hussain sanctioned the transfer after Deputy Prosecutor General Malik Rafqat Ali filed a petition requesting it.

