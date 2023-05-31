Four more suspects handed over to military for trial in May 9 case

FAISALABAD – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Tuesday authorised the transfer of four suspects charged with targeting military installations during the May 9 riots to the military court.
The Pakistan Army's commanding officer requested custody of the suspects, who allegedly targeted the office of a security institution in Faisalabad during the violent protests following the arrest of Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
ATC Judge Muhammad Hussain presided over the case and granted permission for the accused to be tried under the Army Act. The protests on May 9, incited by the arrest of Imran Khan, led to the pillaging of government and military installations.
In response, the government deployed the army and declared that the protesters would be subjected to trial under military laws. As a result, a significant number of PTI members, including workers and leaders, have been arrested in a nationwide crackdown.
Furthermore, the ATC in Rawalpindi previously approved the transfer of eight individuals involved in the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) during the May 9 riots to military courts. ATC Judge Hamid Hussain sanctioned the transfer after Deputy Prosecutor General Malik Rafqat Ali filed a petition requesting it.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.
As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.
In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
