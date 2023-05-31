Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan set dance floor on fire at Shazi’s wedding

Lollywood divas Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan rule hearts with their impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks but this time they are praised for their dancing skills.
Recently, fashion photographer Shahbaz Shazi tied the knot with Leena Sharil, and the wedding festivities were nothing short of a grand affair.
The star-studded event attracted a multitude of industry colleagues, friends, and fellow celebrities, all gathering to celebrate the union of the two.
In the wedding, Mahira and Kubra were seen hitting the dance floor with their performance.
The highlight of the wedding celebrations was the vibrant and enchanting Desi Night. As the guests arrived, the venue came alive with a lively and energetic atmosphere, filled with music, dance, and laughter.
The stars, dressed in their finest traditional attires, dazzled onlookers with their impeccable style and charismatic presence. It was a night where work talk took a backseat, allowing everyone to immerse themselves in the joyous celebration.
The pictures showcased the enchanting decor, the dazzling outfits, and the beaming smiles of Shazi, Sharil, and their esteemed guests, encapsulating the spirit of love, happiness, and togetherness.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.
As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.
In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
City
Gold
Silver
Lahore
PKR 232,300
PKR 2,485
Karachi
PKR 232,300
PKR 2,485
Islamabad
PKR 232,300
PKR 2,485
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
