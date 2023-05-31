Search

Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan set dance floor on fire at Shazi’s wedding

Web Desk 11:40 AM | 31 May, 2023
Source: Screen grab

Lollywood divas Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan rule hearts with their impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks but this time they are praised for their dancing skills.

Recently, fashion photographer Shahbaz Shazi tied the knot with Leena Sharil, and the wedding festivities were nothing short of a grand affair.

The star-studded event attracted a multitude of industry colleagues, friends, and fellow celebrities, all gathering to celebrate the union of the two.

In the wedding, Mahira and Kubra were seen hitting the dance floor with their performance.

The highlight of the wedding celebrations was the vibrant and enchanting Desi Night. As the guests arrived, the venue came alive with a lively and energetic atmosphere, filled with music, dance, and laughter.

The stars, dressed in their finest traditional attires, dazzled onlookers with their impeccable style and charismatic presence. It was a night where work talk took a backseat, allowing everyone to immerse themselves in the joyous celebration.

The pictures showcased the enchanting decor, the dazzling outfits, and the beaming smiles of Shazi, Sharil, and their esteemed guests, encapsulating the spirit of love, happiness, and togetherness.

Inside Shahbaz Shazi's star-studded wedding ceremony

