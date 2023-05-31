USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains stable against dollar amid ongoing talks with IMF

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.

As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.

In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.