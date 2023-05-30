Inside Shahbaz Shazi's star-studded wedding ceremony

Weddings are joyous occasions that bring people together to celebrate, dance, and create lasting memories. For celebrities, these special moments become even more significant as fans and followers eagerly shower their favourite stars with well wishes and blessings.

Recently, renowned celebrity and fashion photographer Shahbaz Shazi exchanged vows with his beloved wife Leena Sharil, and the wedding festivities were nothing short of a grand affair.

The star-studded event attracted a multitude of industry colleagues, friends, and fellow celebrities, all gathering to celebrate the union of the two.

The guest list was a constellation of big names from the entertainment world, including the likes of Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Aiman and Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Momal Sheikh, Amna Ilyas, and many more. The presence of these esteemed personalities added an extra touch of glamour and excitement to the festivities.

The highlight of the wedding celebrations was the vibrant and enchanting Desi Night. As the guests arrived, the venue came alive with a lively and energetic atmosphere, filled with music, dance, and laughter.

The stars, dressed in their finest traditional attires, dazzled onlookers with their impeccable style and charismatic presence. It was a night where work talk took a backseat, allowing everyone to immerse themselves in the joyous celebration.

The pictures showcased the enchanting decor, the dazzling outfits, and the beaming smiles of Shazi, Sharil, and their esteemed guests, encapsulating the spirit of love, happiness, and togetherness.