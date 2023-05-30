Inside Shahbaz Shazi's star-studded wedding ceremony

Weddings are joyous occasions that bring people together to celebrate, dance, and create lasting memories. For celebrities, these special moments become even more significant as fans and followers eagerly shower their favourite stars with well wishes and blessings.
Recently, renowned celebrity and fashion photographer Shahbaz Shazi exchanged vows with his beloved wife Leena Sharil, and the wedding festivities were nothing short of a grand affair.
The star-studded event attracted a multitude of industry colleagues, friends, and fellow celebrities, all gathering to celebrate the union of the two.
The guest list was a constellation of big names from the entertainment world, including the likes of Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Aiman and Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Momal Sheikh, Amna Ilyas, and many more. The presence of these esteemed personalities added an extra touch of glamour and excitement to the festivities.
The highlight of the wedding celebrations was the vibrant and enchanting Desi Night. As the guests arrived, the venue came alive with a lively and energetic atmosphere, filled with music, dance, and laughter.
The stars, dressed in their finest traditional attires, dazzled onlookers with their impeccable style and charismatic presence. It was a night where work talk took a backseat, allowing everyone to immerse themselves in the joyous celebration.
The pictures showcased the enchanting decor, the dazzling outfits, and the beaming smiles of Shazi, Sharil, and their esteemed guests, encapsulating the spirit of love, happiness, and togetherness.
View this post on Instagram
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.
In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.
As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-30-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.