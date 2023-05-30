Search

Ushna Shah and husband Hamza Amin share more pictures from Paris tour

Web Desk 08:15 PM | 30 May, 2023
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Lollywood actress Ushna Shah has been making headlines ever since she married professional golfer Hamza Amin at a private wedding ceremony a few months ago.

The intimate affair created quite a buzz for various reasons. Now Shah is taking her fans on a delightful journey through her post-wedding adventures. Currently, she is in Paris, celebrating three months of her wedding with her loving husband.

Recently, the Habs star had the incredible opportunity to witness a match from the Grand Slam tournament of tennis legend Novak Djokovic. The lovebirds enjoyed the thrill of live sports and shared their excitement with their followers by posting multiple pictures from the match.

In a delightful Instagram post, the 33-year-old actress shared a captivating photo dump of her recent adventure. The couple exuded radiant smiles as they posed for the camera, clad in casual and comfortable attire complemented by stylish hats and trendy shades.

"Great to see the ???? in a close (enough) match. Beautiful ???????? grand-slam experience courtesy @rolex & of course, the Pakistallion @hamza.amin87 ???? ????" captioned the Balaa diva.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ushna Shah-Amin (@ushnashah)

In addition to their sports-filled itinerary, Shah also had the pleasure of attending Beyoncé's concert in Paris, adding an extra touch of glamour to their romantic getaway. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

