Ushna Shah and husband Hamza Amin share more pictures from Paris tour

Lollywood actress Ushna Shah has been making headlines ever since she married professional golfer Hamza Amin at a private wedding ceremony a few months ago.
The intimate affair created quite a buzz for various reasons. Now Shah is taking her fans on a delightful journey through her post-wedding adventures. Currently, she is in Paris, celebrating three months of her wedding with her loving husband.
Recently, the Habs star had the incredible opportunity to witness a match from the Grand Slam tournament of tennis legend Novak Djokovic. The lovebirds enjoyed the thrill of live sports and shared their excitement with their followers by posting multiple pictures from the match.
In a delightful Instagram post, the 33-year-old actress shared a captivating photo dump of her recent adventure. The couple exuded radiant smiles as they posed for the camera, clad in casual and comfortable attire complemented by stylish hats and trendy shades.
"Great to see the ???? in a close (enough) match. Beautiful ???????? grand-slam experience courtesy @rolex & of course, the Pakistallion @hamza.amin87 ???? ????" captioned the Balaa diva.
In addition to their sports-filled itinerary, Shah also had the pleasure of attending Beyoncé's concert in Paris, adding an extra touch of glamour to their romantic getaway.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.
In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.
As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
