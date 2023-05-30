Birthday wishes pour in for Sehar Khan

Congratulations are in order for mesmerising and charming actor Sehar Khan on her birthday.
This rising star has captivated audiences not only with her impeccable acting skills but also with her infectious charm and unwavering dedication to her craft.
With each project, she showcases her range as an actress and continues to push the boundaries of her craft. Whether it's portraying emotionally charged characters or bringing lightheartedness to the screen, Khan has proven time and again that she is a force to be reckoned with.
Many of her colleagues and her friends took to their Instagram stories and posted adorable messages wishing the 26-year-old a happy birthday.
Her Fairytale co-star, Hamza Sohail wrote "Happyyy birthdayvy @seharkhan official I! Thank you for your unwavering friendship and support f-t Blessed to call a gem like yourself a friend! May God watch over you today and always. See you soon!"
Haroon Kadwani wrote "Major throwback! Happy Birthday @seharkhan_official ## hope you have a great one"
On the work front, Khan has worked in Fairytale, Rang Mahal, Mushk, Zakham, Wafa Kar Chalay, and Imam Zamin.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.
In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.
As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
