Birthday wishes pour in for Sehar Khan

Congratulations are in order for mesmerising and charming actor Sehar Khan on her birthday.

This rising star has captivated audiences not only with her impeccable acting skills but also with her infectious charm and unwavering dedication to her craft.

With each project, she showcases her range as an actress and continues to push the boundaries of her craft. Whether it's portraying emotionally charged characters or bringing lightheartedness to the screen, Khan has proven time and again that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Many of her colleagues and her friends took to their Instagram stories and posted adorable messages wishing the 26-year-old a happy birthday.

Her Fairytale co-star, Hamza Sohail wrote "Happyyy birthdayvy @seharkhan official I! Thank you for your unwavering friendship and support f-t Blessed to call a gem like yourself a friend! May God watch over you today and always. See you soon!"

Haroon Kadwani wrote "Major throwback! Happy Birthday @seharkhan_official ## hope you have a great one"

On the work front, Khan has worked in Fairytale, Rang Mahal, Mushk, Zakham, Wafa Kar Chalay, and Imam Zamin.