Pakistani style guru Nabila spotted with Bollywood bigwigs at IFFA Awards 2022
Pakistani stylist Nabila is popular beyond borders and so are her brands.
N-Gents and ZERO Makeup are official backstage partners for IIFA 2022.
Recently, the renowned makeup artist was spotted across the borders at the Iffa Awards 2022. Taking to Instagram, the beauty guru-entrepreneur shared some stunning pictures with famous Bollywood celebrities.
Moreover, Nabila glammed up many B-town stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Genelia Deshmukh, Gauhar Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and many others.
