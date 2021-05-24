Nadia Hussain calls out Nabila for her 'demeaning' behaviour
07:00 PM | 24 May, 2021
Nadia Hussain calls out Nabila for her 'demeaning' behaviour
Supermodel Nadia Hussain and makeup maestro Nabila have left the internet into a frenzy as the duo divulged into a brawl over a makeup product.

Recently, Hussain launched a makeup palette for her makeup line. Termed as an all-in-one product, the palette boasted about being the perfect makeup product for last-minute touch-ups and promised flawless skin.

As soon as the ace stylist Nabila got to know about Hussain's product, she went on to message the latter, saying, "Don't you have a brain of your own?" as Nabila believed Hussain’s product was similar to her ZERO makeup.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the 42-year-old made the chat and accusations public as she posted screenshots of the conversation.

"Firstly, it's not your copyright item. Secondly, it's a totally different product anyway." She added, "You [Nabila] are a brand on your own. Why should it bother you? No need to be insecure."

Moreover, a fuming Naida wrote, "This is truly what being insecure means! I am just shocked, speechless, appalled, confused, and yet feel victorious at the same time! For someone of Nabila's repute, to stoop to so low and send me such an underhanded message on the launch of my product is just beyond me! I cannot tag her because she has blocked me."

Further, the Jalan star went on to add, "I have attached a quick scroll through of my conversations with her since 2019 for people to know that yes it was her who sent me that ridiculous message, and also a screenshot of a few digits from her phone number for those who know her personally so no one can say these images are doctored or that it was sent from someone else's number whose name I had changed to her’s!"

