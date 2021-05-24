Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL6 due to lower back pain

07:13 PM | 24 May, 2021
Multan Sultans’ star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 due to a back injury. The former Pakistan captain was training in Karachi for the upcoming HBL PSL 6 matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him a complete rest.

Shahid, who appeared in the four Karachi-leg matches, he has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.

Shahid Afridi: “While training for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi-leg.

“I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy.”

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have roped in left-handed batsman Umar Amin and West Indies opener Brandon King. The latest additions mean they have now have a complete 20-player squad.

Peshawar Zalmi have added Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sameen Gul and Khalid Usman as reserve players in their squad.

