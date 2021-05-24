Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL6 due to lower back pain
Share
Multan Sultans’ star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 due to a back injury. The former Pakistan captain was training in Karachi for the upcoming HBL PSL 6 matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him a complete rest.
Shahid, who appeared in the four Karachi-leg matches, he has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.
PCB gets green signal for hosting remaining PSL ... 01:36 PM | 20 May, 2021
DUBAI – The remaining Pakistan Super League 6 matches are set to stage in Abu Dhabi as the Pakistan Cricket Board ...
Shahid Afridi: “While training for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi-leg.
“I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy.”
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Islamabad United have roped in left-handed batsman Umar Amin and West Indies opener Brandon King. The latest additions mean they have now have a complete 20-player squad.
Peshawar Zalmi have added Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sameen Gul and Khalid Usman as reserve players in their squad.
Rashid Khan rejoins Lahore Qalandars squad for ... 11:21 AM | 23 May, 2021
LAHORE – Afghan vice-captain and legspinner Rashid Khan has rejoined the Lahore Qalandars in Abu Dhabi for the ...
- Saudi Arabia announces free-of-cost extension in iqama, visas of all ...08:00 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL6 due to lower back pain07:13 PM | 24 May, 2021
-
- Pakistan, US national security advisers agree to advance practical ...06:33 PM | 24 May, 2021
- No one will be promoted without exams this year, decides govt06:03 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Zarnish Khan's dance leaves fans awestruck (VIDEO)05:43 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali all praise for Neelum Muneer04:56 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Maira Khan faces backlash over revealing outfits in latest shoot04:38 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021