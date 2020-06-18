Nadia Hussain fiercely claps back at trolls during live makeup session

07:17 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Nadia Hussain fiercely claps back at trolls during live makeup session
Share

We all know that the Internet can be a vicious place. From nasty comments to outright insults, internet trolls are everywhere, and they don’t hesitate to share their vitriolic behaviour. However, some celebrities don’t let them dim their light because they know how to set them straight.

However, recently, we've witnessed stars clap back with the same hostility and Nadia Hussain is the feistiest of them all!

It all began, when a video surfaced of the model giving a live makeup tutorial, with haters hurling abuses at her. In the video, Nadia replied to the trolls with the same intensity as the comments she received.

“Yes, you’re also very pathetic, just get lost,” she’s heard shutting down a user.

Following this, Nadia has addressed the issue on Instagram and stated that people should be treated in the exact same way as they do.

The model denounced the way trolls have continued to spew hate.

View this post on Instagram

. . YES YOU!!!!!!! 👊🏼

A post shared by Nadia Hussain Khan (@nadiahussain_khan) on

She also posted a message on Instagram, making it clear that if someone’s going to mess with her, she will hit back with the same force, or even more!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Nadia Hussain fiercely claps back at trolls ...
07:17 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Saba Qamar reveals that ONE beauty product she ...
06:02 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Wajahat Rauf had coronavirus for 31 days
03:33 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
HSY reminisces about the time he attended Prince ...
02:26 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Pakistani dramas that should be watching this ...
01:40 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Yasir Hussain calls out people exploiting ...
01:05 PM | 18 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nadia Hussain fiercely claps back at trolls during live makeup session
07:17 PM | 18 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr