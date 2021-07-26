Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with killer dance moves on Dilbar song (VIDEO)

Pakistan glam star Alizeh Shah set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves in new videos.

In the videos, Alizeh Shah can be seen dancing her heart out during a rehearsal. The dance videos are making rounds on the internet platforms.

Alizeh Shah's charismatic persona and drop-dead gorgeous looks work like a magnet since the budding star draws attraction with whatever she does.

Lately, her fashion and wardrobe choices were labelled questionable by the masses. Her wardrobe choice at the Hum Style Awards drew immense criticism from the netizens. Even her colleagues in the industry questioned her dressing.

Here are the viral videos: