Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with killer dance moves on Dilbar song (VIDEO)
Share
Pakistan glam star Alizeh Shah set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves in new videos.
In the videos, Alizeh Shah can be seen dancing her heart out during a rehearsal. The dance videos are making rounds on the internet platforms.
Alizeh Shah's charismatic persona and drop-dead gorgeous looks work like a magnet since the budding star draws attraction with whatever she does.
Lately, her fashion and wardrobe choices were labelled questionable by the masses. Her wardrobe choice at the Hum Style Awards drew immense criticism from the netizens. Even her colleagues in the industry questioned her dressing.
Here are the viral videos:
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold ... 04:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli has stunned her fans with new bold photoshoot she posted on her social media ...
- SR Group to sponsor KPL02:27 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan provides refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral01:45 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
- PM Imran launches countrywide monsoon plantation drive01:13 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
-
-
-
- Video of Hareem Shah smoking sheesha breaks the internet06:32 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on ...04:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021