Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with killer dance moves on Dilbar song (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:00 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah sets internet on fire with killer dance moves on Dilbar song (VIDEO)
Share

Pakistan glam star Alizeh Shah set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves in new videos.

In the videos, Alizeh Shah can be seen dancing her heart out during a rehearsal. The dance videos are making rounds on the internet platforms.

Alizeh Shah's charismatic persona and drop-dead gorgeous looks work like a magnet since the budding star draws attraction with whatever she does.

Lately, her fashion and wardrobe choices were labelled questionable by the masses. Her wardrobe choice at the Hum Style Awards drew immense criticism from the netizens. Even her colleagues in the industry questioned her dressing.

Here are the viral videos:

Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold ... 04:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2021

Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli has stunned her fans with new bold photoshoot she posted on her social media ...

More From This Category
Adnan Siddiqui contracts coronavirus
12:32 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Pakistani weightlifter Talha ...
11:20 AM | 26 Jul, 2021
Video of Hareem Shah smoking sheesha breaks the ...
06:32 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new bold ...
04:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
Maya Ali’s new dance video goes viral
02:14 PM | 25 Jul, 2021
IN PICS: Hania Aamir steals the limelight at Aima ...
12:15 PM | 25 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Siddiqui contracts coronavirus
12:32 PM | 26 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr