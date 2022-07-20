Nida and Yasir Nawaz have a comical response to Formula 1 memory 

Popular director Yasir Nawaz's amusement over wife Nida's famous 'Formula 1' viral video is quite evident as he continues to pull his wife's leg but the Naadiyan actress is winning the internet with her amusing response

In their recent Instagram story, the Good Morning host was spotted alongside her husband as they hilariously reminisced about the Formula 1 car and the memes that followed.

Needless to say, Nida's comical response was on-point and Yasir's additional hand gestures and perfect comic timing are a cherry on top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Back in 2016, the morning show host Nida Yasir had invited two NUST students who had invented their own F1 racing car. The super talented duo Abdul Aleem and Mohammad Shariq Waqar had joined the host in hopes to shed light on their project but were left puzzled by the host's questions.

On the work front, Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir released their movie 'Chakkar' in high resolution on Farid Nawaz Productions' official Youtube channel.

The film has a star-studded cast including Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer, Yasir Nawaz, Javed Sheikh and many more.