Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz all set to release 'Chakkar' on their YouTube channel
Share
Celebrity couple Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir have good news for the movie buffs as they have announced that their movie 'Chakkar' will be shared in high resolution on Farid Nawaz Productions.
The film will be released on their new YouTube channel Farid Nawaz Productions on July 10. Taking to Instagram, the Nadaniyan actors gave a video message to their fans.
"Watch CHAKKAR on Farid Nawaz Productions YouTube channel on 10th July Eid ul Adha. Channel Link in Bio", captioned the Wrong No director.
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, 'Chakkar' is Yasir Nawaz’s fourth film, with Wrong No., Wrong No.2 and Mehrunisa V Lub U to his credit.
Film Chakkar has a star-studded cast including Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer, Yasir Nawaz, Javed Sheikh and many more.
Yasir Nawaz is the son of veteran actor Fareed Nawaz (late) and is a talented actor as well as a director. He has been in the field of directing movies for quite some time now.
And his wife Nida Yasir is a famous morning show host and the daughter of veteran director Kazim Pasha. They are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the industry.
'Chakkar' - Trailer of Neelum Muneer and Ahsan ... 08:41 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Lollywood stars Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan are gearing up for their upcoming film Chakkar and needless to say, the ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Imran Riaz Khan moved to Lahore's Kotwali Police Station09:00 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- PIA slashes fares by 30pc on Eidul Adha07:20 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022