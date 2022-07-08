Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz all set to release 'Chakkar' on their YouTube channel

Celebrity couple Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir have good news for the movie buffs as they have announced that their movie 'Chakkar' will be shared in high resolution on Farid Nawaz Productions.

The film will be released on their new YouTube channel Farid Nawaz Productions on July 10. Taking to Instagram, the Nadaniyan actors gave a video message to their fans.

"Watch CHAKKAR on Farid Nawaz Productions YouTube channel on 10th July Eid ul Adha. Channel Link in Bio", captioned the Wrong No director.

Moreover, 'Chakkar' is Yasir Nawaz’s fourth film, with Wrong No., Wrong No.2 and Mehrunisa V Lub U to his credit.

Film Chakkar has a star-studded cast including Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer, Yasir Nawaz, Javed Sheikh and many more.

Yasir Nawaz is the son of veteran actor Fareed Nawaz (late) and is a talented actor as well as a director. He has been in the field of directing movies for quite some time now.

And his wife Nida Yasir is a famous morning show host and the daughter of veteran director Kazim Pasha. They are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the industry.